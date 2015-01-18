VIDEO: Dad dances in pants gag with baby in arms

One day, his baby will look at this video with great pride. (Source: The Purple Pansy/YouTube)

(WTVM) - One dad is having some fun bonding time with his baby in a video that's adorably creeping up to viral status.

In a video entitled "We Got This," a thin-legged dad holds his baby close while he puts on pants with no hands.

A goofy gag made hilarious with Europe's The Final Countdown playing in the background, the dad bounces around as his grey hipster pants make uncoordinated "Moves Like Jagger" up his legs.

The cute baby doesn't seem to mind, being held close by his dad as the mom laughs sweetly behind the camera.

No precious newborns were harmed in the making of this video, which has more than 550,000 pageviews since its Jan. 9 publishing.

