Heroin overdose claims the lives of 2 Columbus women

New details on two women found dead inside an apartment on Columbus' south side. Police tell News Leader 9 they are investigating the bizarre incident but are not calling the deaths homicides. News Leader

The Muscogee County Coroner's Office has released the results of toxicology tests performed on two women found dead on Sept. 28, 2014.

Coroner Buddy Bryan told News Leader 9, the victims identified as 31-year-old Tanekya Nickerson and 28-year-old Keaira Robinson suffered a heroin overdose. They were found unresponsive and foaming at the mouth inside a bedroom at Ecanty apartments on Cusseta Road, where Nickerson' sister lived.

Bryan says his department has seen an increase in heroin overdoses over the last year with the crack down on prescription drugs. He says the drug is more potent now compared to when it was manufactured decades ago.

Both women left behind young children.

