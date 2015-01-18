Suspect arrested Sunday, accused of shooting death of Robert Bolden

On Sunday, law enforcement authorities arrested Gary Jones, 23, who was the lead suspect in the investigation conducted by CPD.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department, with the help of the Chattahoochee County Sheriff's Office, have arrested a suspect accused in a November 2014 Columbus murder.

On Sunday, law enforcement authorities arrested Gary Jones, 23, who was the lead suspect in the investigation conducted by CPD.

Jones was arrested without incident at a relative's home in Cusseta, GA. He's accused in the shooting death of Robert Bolden.

Bolden was shot and killed on Nov. 5, 2014 at the Riverwind Apartments on his 44th birthday, near the intersection of Riverland Drive and Hawthorne Drive.

Jones was taken to Muscogee County Jail, and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Jones will have a preliminary hearing on Jan. 20 at 2 p.m.

