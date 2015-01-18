Phenix City woman's death to be profiled on TV One

Officials are awaiting preliminary autopsy results to confirm the identity of that body. Family members tell us they are all but certain it is the body of a mother whose life was cut short.

UPDATE: Sylvester Davis Jr. was found guilty for murder of his girlfriend Yamisha Thomas. The verdict came in Russell County Court on Friday. His sentencing is scheduled for November 15. The 30-year-old

Sylvester Davis, Jr. is currently serving life in prison for Thomas' death. This is Davis following his sentencing in 2013.

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A high-profile murder case of a Phenix City woman will be profiled on a cable network Monday night.

Yamisha Thomas's 2011 disappearance and murder will be profiled on the TV One series "Fatal Attraction."

Thomas, a 30-year-old mother of two, went missing on April 23, 2011. Her family commissioned search teams and billboards in the area, hoping she would be found. Her body was found in a shallow grave encased in cement on May 23.

Her then-boyfriend, Sylvester Davis, Jr., was arrested and charged with murder. He was found guilty of murder in November 2013. Davis did have a criminal background prior to his arrest in her death, including various and serious traffic violations and drug charges.

Davis was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Nov. 15, 2013. During the trial, it was revealed that Davis was jealous of other relationships Thomas had with other men, which the show details.

The episode airs on Monday at 10 p.m. EST on TV One. Check your local listings.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.