SEGMENT: Hypnotist Joe Mihalik stops by to talk to power of hypnosis

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Prepare to be amazed by the power of hypnosis! Joe Mihalik stopped by the morning show to tell us about two events Monday night where we will use hypnosis to help people lose weight and stop smoking.

Mihalik's appearance on the noon show is ahead of a weight loss, at 5:30 p.m., and smoking cessation seminar at 8 p.m. at the Airport DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, located at 5351 Sidney Simons Blvd. Each session lasts approximately two hours. People who want to participate are asked to show up 20 minutes prior to the start time to register.

The events are hosted by Mark Patrick Seminars. For more information, click here.

Mobile users: for an explanation of how it works, click here.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.