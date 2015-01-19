CPD seek alleged Macon Rd. Circle K robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has released a still from surveillance video in hopes that they can identify an armed robbery suspect.

The alleged robbery took place at the Circle K, located at 3720 Macon Rd. on Jan. 18 at approximately 11 p.m.

Anyone with information the suspect or the alleged crime are asked to contact the CPD robbery/homicide unit at (706)-653-3400. Please use caution concerning the suspect as he is armed and dangerous.

