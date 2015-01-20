Man accused of killing Opelika business owner to appear in court

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – A man in Opelika accused of capital murder is expected to have a status hearing on Tuesday.

Malcum Allen is accused of killing Opelika business owner Walter Cade Spratlin, Jr. in 2012.

Authorities say Spratlin was found shot to death inside the Cades Custom Exhaust and Muffler Shop in April 2012.

Allen's bond is currently set at $100,000 for the murder charge and $5,000 for an unrelated theft charge. Allen's status hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. CST Tuesday.

