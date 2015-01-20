Opelika burglary suspect turns himself in, accomplice still on the loose



According to the Opelika Police Department, the victim was surprised by two male burglars inside her residence in the 400 block of Toomer Court on Sunday, Jan. 18 at about 11 a.m.



The suspects held the victim at gunpoint and bounded her arms and legs, and then they left the residence after stealing several items.



If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the second suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Investigative Services Division at 334-745-8665.



OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – One of the two suspects wanted in connection to a burglary on Sunday turned himself in to the Opelika Police Department late Tuesday afternoon.Tierra Rodney Leonard, 24, will be transported to the Lee County Detention Center Tuesday evening. He is charged with burglary in the first degree, kidnapping, sexual abuse and theft of property in the third degree.The second suspect is still on the loose and has not been identified at this time. The second suspect is a black male, approximately 5'8" tall and weighs around 115 pounds. He appeared to be in his mid-thirties with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.