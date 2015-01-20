2 teen girls raped and robbed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two girls were raped at around 8 p.m. on Monday, according to a Columbus Police Department incident report.

Police were called to the scene of a rape, happening on Langdon and Baker Streets in Columbus around 7:57 p.m. The victims are two teens, aged 14 and 15.

Reports indicate the suspects also stole the victim's cell phones.

One suspect, is described as a dark-skinned male, standing between 5'7"-5'9", between the ages of 25 to 30 years old, thin built and last seen wearing dark clothes. He was armed with a black pistol.

The other suspect is described as a very tall dark skinned male wearing dark clothing around the ages of 40 to 50. He was also armed, but with a brown pistol.

Both suspects are still at large.

The teens were taken to Midtown Medical Center. This case is currently under investigation, and it is not known if the girls know the suspect.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.