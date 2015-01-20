Amerigroup hosts Women's Awareness event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Amerigroup hosted the 2nd annual Women's Self-Empowerment Awareness forum.

The event was held January 21 at the Columbus Public Library.

Several topics were discussed including education, family, religion, health awareness and work-life balance. Women from all walks of life attended the forum.

"There are going to be women of different ages here. And most of us on the panel have careers in the community, you know, we're from all different walks of life and maybe we can inspire someone, enlighten someone, if they have questions… It's a perfect networking opportunity," says Maria Hunter, a panelist at the forum.

Panelists shared with the audience insight on the several topics discussed during the forum.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.