Study: Many spouses are committing financial adultery

(CNN) – Are you keeping financial secrets from your spouse? If so, you're not alone.

A new CreditCards.com survey says one in five Americans has hidden purchases of at least $500 from their significant other.

Not only that, but about 7 million American have a bank account or credit card their spouse doesn't know about.

Analysts say keeping such secrets could cause problems down the line, including late bill payments and lower credit scores.

