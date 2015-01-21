Study: Many spouses are committing financial adultery - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Study: Many spouses are committing financial adultery

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
A new CreditCards.com survey says one in five Americans has hidden purchases of at least $500 from their significant other. (Source: CNN) A new CreditCards.com survey says one in five Americans has hidden purchases of at least $500 from their significant other. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – Are you keeping financial secrets from your spouse? If so, you're not alone.

A new CreditCards.com survey says one in five Americans has hidden purchases of at least $500 from their significant other.

Not only that, but about 7 million American have a bank account or credit card their spouse doesn't know about.

Analysts say keeping such secrets could cause problems down the line, including late bill payments and lower credit scores.

