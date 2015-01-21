Be There: Teaching Junior Achievement Financial Literacy

Students at Carver High School in Columbus are getting a firsthand lesson on how to handle money.



Through the Junior Achievement Financial Literacy Program, students are learning how to manage cash, credit, and staying out of debt.



Educators and students say this session needs to be a required course for all students.



"If students learn how to manage their money, save, pay themselves first and stay out of debt, the world would be a better place financially," said Annette Williams, business education teacher.



"Now I base my money on what I need first rather than what I want," said tenth grade student Tjireh Turner.



The textbooks used in the course were donated by Junior Achievement. Shaw High School students are also participating in the PILOT program.



