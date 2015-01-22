Troup Co. Sheriff's release real name of 3rd copper theft suspect

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff's Office has released the real name of the third suspect connected to a copper theft.



A third suspect, first identified as 52-year-old Travis Haley, is Charles Russell Haley, of Atlanta. Haley escaped custody by assaulting a deputy and fleeing on foot. Haley is also still at large.



The Troup County Sheriff's Office arrested two people on Monday. Josephus Taylor, 52, and Gail Santelli, 58, were arrested and currently being held in Troup County Jail at 11:49 p.m. on Monday.



All of the suspects are from the Atlanta area.



Each suspect is being charged with first-degree criminal damage and possession of tools for the commission of a felony. Haley is facing additional charge of felony obstruction of a deputy sheriff once he's apprehended.



According to Troup County Sheriffs, the trio were arrested after patrol deputies found them on I-85 attempting to steal copper wiring by damaging Georgia Department of Transportation electrical boxes and light poles.



There have been several reports of damaged poles throughout the state because of this type of vandalism.

If you have any information on the location of Haley please call investigators at 706-883-1616 or Troup County Crimes Stoppers at 706-812-1000.