CVCC and Troy University partner in transfer agreement

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two colleges are partnering to enter into a transfer agreement.

Chattahoochee Valley Community College and Troy University will sign a reverse transfer agreement during a brief ceremony.

This agreement gives former Chattahoochee Valley Community College students who transferred to Troy University to transfer back eligible credits to CVCC to count toward their associate degree.

The ceremony will be at Chattahoochee Valley Community College in the Performing Arts Center Atrium on Tuesday Jan. 27 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.