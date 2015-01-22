Shaw High School participates in broadcast news competition

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Big accomplishments are underway at Shaw High School's Mass Communication Program.

On Friday Jan. 9 the state champions will head to LaGrange for the 2015 Region Championships.

They will compete in categories of broadcast news production, digital cinema and several others.

This is all a part of the skills USA Georgia Program, which teaches the value of teamwork, unity and motivating leaders.

Shaw High School is News Leader 9's Partner in Education.

