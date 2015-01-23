LaGrange police search for 3 suspects involved in shooting, homeowner talks

Police are still searching for three suspects after a LaGrange man was shot multiple times inside a home.

The homeowner of where the shooting happened talked exclusively Friday to News Leader 9 Irisha Jones.

Carolyn Johnson says she doesn't know why someone would come inside her home to shoot one of her friends, Derrick Peterson.

LaGrange police are still investigating if Peterson and the suspects know each other.

Carolyn Johnson says she was asleep in her room Thursday night when Derrick Peterson was shot inside her home.

'I heard people struggling and then I heard some bullets flying and I started hollering, what's going on in the house," said Carolyn Johnson.

LaGrange Police were called out to the home on the 100 block of Brookside Terrace in reference to an assault around 11:40 p.m. Thursday. Investigators says three unknown men came inside, all armed with guns, leaving their hand prints on the door from pushing their way inside.

Johnson says she came down the hall after she heard the gunshots.

"He was trying to get to me. When he got to my doorway, he turned and look at me and said he said 'You alright, I said 'Yeah'. He said 'I been shot," said Johnson.

Investigators say the gunmen shot Peterson four times in his legs and then beat him. Johnson tells us, Peterson tried to protect himself, her and her daughter inside the home.

"He grabbed that long gun. That's how he got shot down here, because he was struggling trying to get that gun,' said Johnson.

Police say the men ran from the home, taking Peterson's cell phone, which was recovered later. Johnson says Peterson did not live at her home, but helped to take care of her.

"He been here with me the last two days, just looking at TV. Me and him eating, talking. Somebody come in my front door and hurt him like that. That's not right," said Johnson.

Investigators say the door was closed but unlocked when the men burst inside. Investigators and Johnson say there was a short struggle with Peterson and the men.

"One of the was pointing a gun and at least one of them physically assaulted him. All three of the people inside the house were pretty much trying to cover their heads and get down. They said the folks were telling them to get on the ground. They heard several shots and at that point, didn't really know what they were there for," said Sergeant William Nelson, LaGrange Police Department.

Police say the suspects ran from the home after the shooting. The other two people inside the home including the homeowner was not hurt.

Investigators are conducting interviews and searching the neighborhood for any clues into the shooting. Investigators also say the men were not wearing masks.

For now, police believe Peterson was the only person targeted.

Peterson is in satisfactory condition at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. police say they don't have a motive yet for this crime, but are still gathering evidence in this ongoing investigation.

