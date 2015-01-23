Summit Station in LaGrange gets robbed by gunman

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – An armed robbery took place on Thursday Jan. 22 at approximately 10:55 p.m.

The LaGrange Police responded to a call at the Summit Station located at 2457 Whitesville Road.

Once they arrived, they made contact with two employees and two witnesses who said that an unknown black male entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.

The unknown suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and forced the employees and witnesses into a bathroom before fleeing the store.

The male was described by witnesses as a medium build black male, approximately six feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

This case is under investigation.

