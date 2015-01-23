'Let's Talk with the Mayor' forums for 2015

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Mayor Teresa Tomlinson will begin the series of "LET'S TALK!...with the Mayor" public forums starting on Thursday Mar. 19, 2015.

This meeting will be at Key Elementary School starting at 6 p.m. The purpose of the forum is to provide a current status of the city and give citizens an opportunity to discuss their questions, concerns and ideas with city officials.

Please find the 2015 dates and locations of the "Let's Talk with the Mayor" forum below:

March 19 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Key Elementary

June 18 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at North Highland Assembly of God

Sept. 17 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at St. Luke Ministry Center

Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Temple Israel

The forums are open to the public.

For more information please contact Sara Lim at 706-366-4408

