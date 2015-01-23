Columbus Technical College awards teacher of the year and their students

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local college recognized their students and a teacher who went above and beyond the call of duty for 2015.Columbus Technical College hosted a luncheon on Thursday Jan. 22 awarding the top students and teacher of the year.The Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year was awarded to English teacher and Department Chair, Kelli Wikes.Wikes has been with the college for almost five years and she enjoys the challenges and rewards she experiences every day.

Students were also recognized for their talents at Columbus Tech.



Leonna Harris was the winner of the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) and Raakia Cherry was awarded the Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE).



Harris is a part of the Respiratory Care Technology Program and plans to earn her Master's degree and she hopes to work as a clinical instructor or a health-related managerial or administrative setting.



Cherry is a working mother of three and is completing her GED. She is heavily involved in the community and is in her children's PTA program. She hopes to enroll in a health science program once she completes her GED.



The winners of all three awards will compete regionally, and if successful, they will continue to the state level. The state winners will be announced in April and they will travel throughout Georgia touring the importance of education.





If they take home the state title, the GOAL and EAGLE students will also win a new car with courtesy of Legacy Chevrolet.



