12th Annual Mind, Body and Spirit Retreat for Women happening Saturday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Regional Health is putting on a women's retreat that will give women the opportunity to take a break from their busy lives.

The 12th Annual Mind, Body and Spirit Retreat for Women will take place on Saturday Jan. 25, 2015 starting at 8 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.

It will feature seminars on a variety of topics such as flower arranging, stress management, nutrition and several others.

This annual retreat will be at the Cunningham Center located at 3100 Gentian Blvd.

Registration is $50 and includes a light breakfast, lunch and a gift bag.

