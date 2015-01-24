Texaco on Wynnton Road robbed at gunpoint - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Texaco on Wynnton Road robbed at gunpoint

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A robbery took place at a gas station on Saturday around 11:41 a.m.

According to police, a suspect robbed the Texaco on Wynnton Rd. by gunpoint with a handgun.

Following the robbery the suspect left and appeared to run across 18th Ave.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing sunglasses, a mask, a hoodie and blue jeans.

There were no injuries or shots fired.

Police are working to review surveillance video.

This case is now under investigation.

