CPD releases surveillance video of Hometown Grocery store robbery

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Hometown Grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Friday around 8:10 p.m.Police say there were two suspects involved in the robbery; one suspect had a handgun while the other was on the lookout at the scene. The grocery store is located at 1159 27th St.The suspects are described as two black males wearing hoodies and bandannas. The clerk reported that a black male entered the store, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. After receiving an undetermined amount of money, the suspect fled the store on foot.

The suspect inside the store was described as a black male, 5'7", 150 to 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark colored pants and a black and white bandanna covering his face.



No injuries were reported according to the police.



This case is under investigation. CPD had released surveillance footage of the robbery, which you can view by clicking here.

CPD is asking anyone with any information about this crime to contact Sergeant A. Locey at 706-225-4291 or the Robbery/Assault unit at 706-653-3400.



