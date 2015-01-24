1 vehicle accident causes car to flip over

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A car accident took place on River Road on Saturday Jan. 24.

Lt. Walton says Charles Norris, 41, and his 14-year-old stepson lost control of the car as Norris drove into the curve.



They were trapped in the vehicle when the ambulance arrived at the scene.

The ambulance cut them out of the car and rushed them to Midtown Medical Center.

Their injuries are non life threatening.



