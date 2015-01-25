Cab driver robbed at gunpoint, gunman

Columbus police are looking for the man who robbed a taxi cab driver Saturday, January 25, 2014.

The incident happened around 4:30 in the afternoon at Chevin Lane and Acacia Drive. The gunman pointed a black revolver at the driver,as he opened the passenger door to the Gold Star Taxi of Smiths Station, Alabama.

It is unclear what the suspect got away with. According to police reports, the gunman is described as a black man, 6' tall with an average build. He was wearing a black leather jacket, black hoodie and multi-colored pants.

