Fmr. State senate candidate Brian Roslund released on bond Saturday

MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Former Georgia State Senate candidate Brian Roslund bonded out of a Meriwether County Jail on Saturday, Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith tells News Leader 9's Cheryl Renee on Monday.

His bond was set at $50,000.

His case will be presented to a grand jury in Meriwether County on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Roslund was taken into custody earlier this month after being accused of taking more than $11,000 from the Friends of Roosevelt's Little White House over the course of three months.

Roslund was the president of the organization but did not have authorization to remove the funds from their checking account, according to Treasurer Mike Shadix.

The former state senate candidate lost the November 2014 election to Josh McKoon.

