Meriwether Co. teachers association president accused of stealing money for personal use

MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A woman who was formerly the president of the Meriwether County Association of Educators was arrested, accused of stealing thousands of dollars and converting them for her own use.

Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith confirmed with News Leader 9's Cheryl Renee that 55-year-old Sherrie Turner White, of Manchester, was arrested after being accused of converting more than $33,000 from the association in a two-year span.

The funds, taken from November 2012 to December 2014, were converted and used for White's own personal use. White served as the group's president during that time.

The Association of Educators provides legal services for educators and para-professionals.

White was released from Meriwether County Jail on Jan. 24 on a $67,000 bond.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.