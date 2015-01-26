Owl once trapped in ambulance grill released Monday

The owl on the way to being mended back to help at the Auburn Raptor Center. (Source: John Atkinson)

The owl caught in the grill of an ambulance on Dec. 10, 2014. (Source: John Atkinson)

The owl and its handler, ready to be released back into the wild (Source: Annie Hubbell)

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - An owl that was once caught in the grill of an East Alabama Medical Center ambulance has been released following more than a month of treatment.

The owl flew into the grill on Dec. 10, 2014 and thanks to the quick thinking of the first responders in the ambulance, was saved with immediate action.

Following the rescue, the owl was taken to the Auburn Raptor Center. Now, with 45 days of recovery in the center, the owl is ready to be released.

The owl was released near the EAMC ambulance station on the hospital's main campus on Monday.

