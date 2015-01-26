NFL, YouTube join forces for official league page

The NFL and Google struck the deal just a week before Super Bowl XLIX. (Source: AP Graphics)

(WTVM) – The National Football League is finally catching up with the rest of the digitally-obsessed world.

Just one week before the league puts on the most televised event in the U.S. – Super Bowl XLIX – the league has joined forces with YouTube to finally launch its own official page.

"The National Football League and YouTube today announced a partnership that will deliver NFL content to fans around the world, combining the world's most popular sports league with the world's largest video platform," the league said in a statement on Monday.

In a deal between the NFL and Google, the owners of YouTube, the deal will only allow clips and not full NFL games and other league content, according to Engadget.

This makes YouTube the home of clips and footage of games for all four major professional U.S. sports leagues – the NBA, NHL, MLB and now the NFL.

And for those that miss NFL Europe, you're in luck – YouTube and the NFL have not set restrictions on where you can access the clips globally.

All of the clips can be found at youtube.com/NFL.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.