Local hospital earns thousands of dollars for saving energy

President of Midtown Medical Center Ryan Chandler, VP of Operations Doug Colburn, Facilities Director Mark Smith, and Georgia Power representative Velma Bright (Source: AP Graphics)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Midtown Medical Center was presented a rebate check for $27,600 for making energy efficiency improvements as part Georgia Power's Commercial Energy Efficiency program.

The program included upgrading 3,800 lighting fixtures to higher lighting, installing 10 occupancy sensors and upgrading 362 exit signs to high efficiency LED lighting in both the main building and the education tower.

This is the second rebate check Midtown Medical Center has received in less than a year.

In March of 2014 the Medical Center earned $10,000 by upgrading more than 1,000 lighting fixtures to high efficiency lighting, which saved the hospital more money and energy.

"Georgia Power is always looking for ways to help our customers save money and energy; We are very happy to continue working with Midtown medical Center to help them realize more savings by reducing their energy usage,' Velma Bright, Georgia Power key account manager said.

The Commercial Energy Efficiency Program provides rebates and incentives to all commercial customers. Customers can receive incentives for making qualified improvements including upgrading interior lighting, installing high-efficiency heating and several others.

