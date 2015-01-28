VIDEO: Teddy Bear the porcupine picks this year's Super Bowl win - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

VIDEO: Teddy Bear the porcupine picks this year's Super Bowl winner

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
See who Teddy Bear the porcupine picked as the Super Bowl XLIX winner in his latest video. (Source: Twitter) See who Teddy Bear the porcupine picked as the Super Bowl XLIX winner in his latest video. (Source: Twitter)

DALLAS (WTVM) - Move over, puppy bows and puppy commercials by beer and website domain companies - Teddy Bear the porcupine has picked a winner for Super Bowl XLIX.

It's that time of year where zoos have their most popular residents with predictive powers pick the game's winner, and Zooniversity, located in Dallas, has had Teddy pick the winner for four years.

Teddy, a North American porcupine, is 3-0 all-time in picking the actual game's winner.

This year's Super Bowl will take place at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

Which team did Teddy choose? Watch the video to find out.

