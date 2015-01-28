Opelika High School student with gun on campus charged as juvenile

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - An unidentified 17-year-old male student who had a loaded gun on the Opelika High School campus Wednesday has been charged as a juvenile and is currently in custody, according to the Opelika Police Department.

At approximately 9:11 a.m. on Wednesday, law enforcement authorities received a call from the Opelika High School, located at 1700 Lafayette Parkway, in reference to a disturbance in the office.

Officers learned school staff had been alerted one of their students may be armed with a pistol following their arrival. School administrators acted immediately and contacted the student.

A short altercation occurred and the administrators were able to retrieve the student's backpack, which contained a loaded pistol.

The student was taken into custody and transported to the Opelika Police Department. There were no other students involved, and there were no injuries reported.

Investigation into this case is ongoing, but the teen has been officially charged as a juvenile with carrying a pistol without a permit, disorderly conduct and harassment. He is currently under lockdown at the Lee County Youth Development Center's detention facility. .

All school activities are carrying on as normal and there is no reason to believe there are any further threats of danger at the high school.

