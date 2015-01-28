Abortion bill gets support from a Columbus pro-life organization

The goal of a new abortion bill, recently passed in the U.S. House of Representatives is to ban taxpayer money for abortions.

The Chattahoochee Valley United for Life organization believes every child has the right to experience life.

If this new bill is made law, which is what they hope, no federal funds will be used to support abortions.



Several times a week members of the Chattahoochee Valley United for Life of Columbus gathers to pray at this abortion clinic on Rosemont Drive, trying to prevent abortions.



"Every child, no matter how it is conceived has the right to live, that child is innocent of all wrong doings," said Juile Greco, President.



The group also part of Personhood Alliance, supports the recent passing of bill H.R.7, which prohibits taxpayer money for abortions. Federal funding can be used in certain cases.



"We want the bill to be passed by the senate, we would like to have to exceptions removed. Exceptions for rape, incest, and for the life of the mother," Greco said.



CV United for Life hopes all their work - passing out information, holding signs and talking to those who visit the clinic are paying off. Since 2011, the group says they've helped save the lives of 84 babies.



"I'm a vietnam veteran and I saw a life terminated many times on the battlefield and it hurts me all the time," said Ronald Waldheim.



"We're not here to judge them and say 'You're evil', cause that's not are plan. We are praying for them," Greco said.



Greco says there are other options and better uses for federal money.



"They could offer more help to women with continuing their pregnancy, help them with whatever needs they may have," Greco said.



Since the 1973 Roe versus Wade decision, there have been 57 million abortions.



The abortion bill was passed in the House Thursday, January 22, which was also the 42nd anniversary of the passing of Roe vs. Wade.



The bill now goes to the senate. We called John Van Doorn for a comment. The call was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.