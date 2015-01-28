Be There: Leadership program brings high school students together

A teen program committed to promoting social justice is making strides.It's called Infusion, and it's a 9-month servant leadership based program that brings high school students from diverse backgrounds together.Their purpose is to engage in the community through study, reflections and direct interaction around social justice issues. Another key component is the school switch when students swap schools for a day.Infusion is a part of the Chattahoochee Valley Episcopal Ministry, and their goal is to reach out to teens of various religions.

To learn more about Infusion and CVEM's other programs, visit their website or official Facebook page.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.

