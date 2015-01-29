Bernard Gibson makes appearance in state court Thursday

The Muscogee County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that they've arrested Bernard Gibson, the man accused of the shooting death of a man on Calvin Avenue.

The Muscogee County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that they've arrested Bernard Gibson, the man accused of the shooting death of a man on Calvin Avenue.

Bernard Gibson appeared for just one of a long list of charges he’s racked up.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man accused of killing one person and shooting another on Calvin Avenue earlier this month remains behind bars after appearing in court Thursday.Bernard Gibson pleaded guilty to simple battery in state court. Gibson faces at least 15 charges including murder, aggravated assault and multiple weapons charges. He's expected to plead guilty on the simple battery charge.Gibson is accused of shooting Gerald Hightower, Jr. and Kaminsky Robinson on Calvin Avenue on Jan. 7.Hightower later died from his injuries. Police also say Gibson, along with Jeffrey Flakes and Richard Stewart, were in a chase last Wednesday in Harris County. They were caught after their car hit an embankment.

The judge gave Gibson 12 months' probation, issued a stay away order, and 90 days plus credit for time served.

He will not be released because he was denied bond for murder during a prior hearing.