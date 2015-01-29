Man arrested for impersonating officer

Michael Scott Bragg, 54, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants, according to a CPD arrest report. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested and accused of impersonating a police officer on Jan. 27.

Michael Scott Bragg, 54, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants, according to a CPD arrest report.

In the report, the arresting officer noted that Bragg was wearing a Columbus Fire Department badge on his right hip. When asked why, Bragg indicated that he was a volunteer fireman in Smiths Station.

The badge in question was, in fact, an official Columbus Police Department badge. It is unclear how Bragg obtained the badge, and he was formally charged with impersonating an officer under code section 16-10-23.

In a statement, the Smiths Station Fire and Rescue Department said Bragg's claim is untrue.

"Michael Scott Bragg, arrested by Columbus Police, is not now, nor has he ever been a Volunteer Firefighter at Smiths Station Fire and Rescue. This information has been communicated to the Columbus Police Department," Smiths Station Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief and Public Information Officer Daniel Sexton said. "We do not know this gentlemen and to the best of our knowledge he has never even applied to Smiths Station Fire and Rescue."

Bragg will make his first appearance on this charge on Jan. 30 in recorder's court at 9 a.m.

