Columbus takes bus trip to Selma, AL for 'Bloody Sunday'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus residents have an opportunity to be a part of "Bloody Sunday" in Selma, AL.

The Muscogee County Democratic Party is taking a bus trip to Selma and they are opening it up to the public. There are only 30 seats left.

The trip will begin on March 8, 2015 and they will take a motor coach from Columbus to Selma.

For $55 per person you will get transportation, refreshments and a souvenir T-shirt.

If you would like to register please contact Adam Parkman at 706.289.9304.

