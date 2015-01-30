Final Countdown: News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands

It's time to kick off our inaugural News Leader 9 Morning's Battle of the Bands, and our first band is the country-rock band Faraday.

It's time to kick off our inaugural News Leader 9 Morning's Battle of the Bands, and our first band is the country-rock band Faraday.

It's time for the second installment of News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands, and on Friday, Feb. 13, viewers will be introduced to Dirt Road Republic.

It's time for the second installment of News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands, and on Friday, Feb. 13, viewers will be introduced to Dirt Road Republic.

It's time for the third installment of the WTVM Morning Show's Battle of the Bands, and this week will feature the bluegrass band Crosswired.

It's time for the third installment of the WTVM Morning Show's Battle of the Bands, and this week will feature the bluegrass band Crosswired.

Our fourth and final band set to appear in our News Leader 9 Morning's Battle of the Bands is Elisha St. James.

Our fourth and final band set to appear in our News Leader 9 Morning's Battle of the Bands is Elisha St. James.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The final day is here - vote for your favorite band in our News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands.

Take our poll and vote for one of four bands to win the grand prize!

The winner will get a special prize – GR8TRAKZ, from Opulent Studios, will give the winning band four hours of studio time!

You can check out all four bands by viewing the videos above. Voting is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.