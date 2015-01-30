Final Countdown: News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Final Countdown: News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect

  • More on WTVM.comMore>>

  • Battle of the Bands: Elisha St. James

    Battle of the Bands: Elisha St. James

    Tuesday, February 24 2015 5:22 PM EST2015-02-24 22:22:49 GMT
    Friday, February 27 2015 6:21 AM EST2015-02-27 11:21:08 GMT
    Our fourth and final band set to appear in our News Leader 9 Morning's Battle of the Bands is Elisha St. James.More >>
    Our fourth and final band set to appear in our News Leader 9 Morning's Battle of the Bands is Elisha St. James.More >>

  • Battle of the Bands: Crosswired

    Battle of the Bands: Crosswired

    Thursday, February 19 2015 7:33 PM EST2015-02-20 00:33:35 GMT
    Friday, February 20 2015 7:38 AM EST2015-02-20 12:38:00 GMT
    It's time for the third installment of the WTVM Morning Show's Battle of the Bands, and this week will feature the bluegrass band Crosswired.More >>
    It's time for the third installment of the WTVM Morning Show's Battle of the Bands, and this week will feature the bluegrass band Crosswired.More >>

  • News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands: Dirt Road Republic

    News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands: Dirt Road Republic

    Tuesday, February 10 2015 3:00 PM EST2015-02-10 20:00:00 GMT
    Saturday, February 14 2015 4:55 PM EST2015-02-14 21:55:15 GMT
    It's time for the second installment of News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands, and on Friday, Feb. 13, viewers will be introduced to Dirt Road Republic.More >>
    It's time for the second installment of News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands, and on Friday, Feb. 13, viewers will be introduced to Dirt Road Republic.More >>

  • News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands: Faraday

    News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands: Faraday

    Wednesday, February 4 2015 12:38 PM EST2015-02-04 17:38:46 GMT
    Friday, February 6 2015 11:29 AM EST2015-02-06 16:29:32 GMT

    It's time to kick off our inaugural News Leader 9 Morning's Battle of the Bands, and our first band is the country-rock band Faraday.

    More >>

    It's time to kick off our inaugural News Leader 9 Morning's Battle of the Bands, and our first band is the country-rock band Faraday.

    More >>

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The final day is here - vote for your favorite band in our News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands. 

Take our poll and vote for one of four bands to win the grand prize! 

The winner will get a special prize – GR8TRAKZ, from Opulent Studios, will give the winning band four hours of studio time!

You can check out all four bands by viewing the videos above. Voting is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27. 

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly