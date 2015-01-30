GA company recalls pecan products due to health risk

The Stone Mountain Pecan Company, located in Monroe, GA, is recalling 540 packages of their Pecanettes, sold in eight-ounce packages, a Georgia Department of Agriculture press release. (Source: The Stone Mountain Pecan Company website)

ATLANTA (WTVM) - A Georgia manufacturer is recalling certain products due to possible exposure to salmonella, according to Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black.

The Stone Mountain Pecan Company, located in Monroe, GA, is recalling 540 packages of their Pecanettes, sold in eight-ounce packages, a Georgia Department of Agriculture press release.

The product could be contaminated with salmonella. Salmonella can cause a serious infections in young children, older people with health issues, causing a weakening of their immune system.

"Based upon random sampling conducted by the GDA, it was determined the 'Pecanettes' products tested positive for Salmonella. The products were sold in 8-ounce clear plastic packages," the news release said.

The product has a sale-by date of Dec. 20, 2015. This product is the only one that is affected by this recall. There have been no reports of illness related to this product at this time.

Consumers who have purchased this product are encouraged to return the product for a full refund. Concerned consumers are asked to call the company at (770)-207-6486 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

