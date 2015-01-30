House of Heroes receives $10K from Soldier Marathon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Soldier Marathon benefited several military organizations this year.

One of the organizations, House of Heroes, was presented a check for $10,000 Friday at Big Dog Running Company.

The Soldier Marathon donated a total of $30,000 military beneficiaries by giving $10,000 each to the National Infantry Museum, House of Heroes and the Fort Benning Moral, Welfare and recreation to support soldiers and their families.

House of Heroes has benefited from the marathon for the last four years.

"That's the best part of what we do. You know, it's a race but it's also an opportunity to raise money and give back to the community," John Teeples stated, director and founder for House of Heroes.

The ultimate goal is to raise funds yearly through the marathon to help fellow soldiers in their greatest need.

It has donated over $110,000 to military beneficiaries since 2010.

