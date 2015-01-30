Project Homeless Connect designed to provide resources for homeless

A huge community resource fair in Columbus, geared towards helping those in need, wrapped up Friday. it's called Project Homeless Connect.

More than 140 people, a combination of homeless and volunteers for the survey, came out for this important event designed to provide the homeless with better opportunities.

A lot of people may talk about helping the homeless, but at this resource fair in Columbus, many - if not all - of their needs are met.

"Mental health, healthcare, housing, employment," said Frederick Smith, New Horizons.

A partnership between New Horizons Behavioral Health and Open Door Community House brought several community agencies and vendors together, to reach out to the community. This event - Project Homeless Connect - wrapped up, after days of counting the homeless in the Fountain City.

"In the current 10 year plan, were trying to get people housed and off the streets. We just want them to improve their quality of life,'' Smith said.

Haircuts, job interviews and lunch, all appreciated by first time participant John Burdeshaw.

"It's very helpful for folks to come out and find different ways to get help and get back on their feet and all the different programs available to the community," Burdeshaw said.

"This is America and no one should be homeless," Smith stated.

Even though this event is once a year, New Horizons leaders say they aim to help the homeless year round.

This is the 10th year New Horizons has sponsored the event with Open Door on 2nd Avenue, along with 40 vendors.

