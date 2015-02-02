4 victims shot, 5 found dead in LaGrange home - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

4 victims shot, 5 found dead in LaGrange home

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office posted this photo of the car driven by Thomas Lee on their Facebook page Monday afternoon. Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office posted this photo of the car driven by Thomas Lee on their Facebook page Monday afternoon.

    Monday, February 2 2015 6:18 PM EST2015-02-02 23:18:44 GMT
    Monday, February 2 2015 6:18 PM EST2015-02-02 23:18:46 GMT
    "All of our families are unbelievably grief-stricken, the family of Iiaonna Green, and Sheila, William, Christie, Bailey Burtron continue to be appreciative of the public's prayers and concerns. We also want to acknowledge the grief that the Lee family are experiencing as well. We ask for the public not to make assumptions or speculations that could create false information or be hurtful to any of the families, or could hinder the investigation. We also request privacy for our families."A fun...More >>
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – More details are emerging after the discovery of five bodies in a LaGrange home Saturday night.

Troup County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Stewart Smith confirmed with News Leader 9's Jenyne Donaldson that four of the victims were found shot in various rooms throughout the home, and a fifth victim died in a different manner. The victim killed in a different manner was not the victim's wife, and an autopsy will reveal their cause of death. 

Smith said that law enforcement will continue to process the crime scene, hoping to find shell casings from the weapon used. He told Donaldson that police believe a handgun was used, but are unsure of the caliber. The investigation started back at the home around 8:30 a.m. Monday. 

The suspect, 26-year-old Thomas Lee, has no criminal background and nothing more than traffic citations on his record. 

The five bodies were discovered on Saturday night following a wellness check on the residence located on the 100 block of Woodstream Drive.

The victims found in the home were William Burtron, 69, Shelia Burtron, 68, Christie Lee, 33, Bailey Burtron, 16, and Iianna Green, 18. Four of the victims are related and Thomas Lee is said to be the husband of Christie Lee. 

Their bodies have been taken to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta, where autopsies will be conducted on Monday at 9 a.m.

LaGrange has been on edge ever since the bodies were discovered late Saturday. On Monday morning, LaGrange High School was temporarily on lock down after someone called 911 believing they spotted Lee in the nearby woods. Police quickly confirmed that the person seen was not Lee and the lockdown was lifted. 

