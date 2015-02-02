4 victims shot, 5 found dead in LaGrange home

"All of our families are unbelievably grief-stricken, the family of Iiaonna Green, and Sheila, William, Christie, Bailey Burtron continue to be appreciative of the public's prayers and concerns. We also want to acknowledge the grief that the Lee family are experiencing as well. We ask for the public not to make assumptions or speculations that could create false information or be hurtful to any of the families, or could hinder the investigation. We also request privacy for our families."A fun...

More >>