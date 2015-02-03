Car collides with Head Start bus in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Car collides with Head Start bus in Columbus

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A car ran into a Head Start bus Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the corner of 2nd Ave. and 35th Street in Columbus.

There were kids on the bus at the time of the accident. 

Some parents picked their kids up while others switched to another bus.

No one was injured.

