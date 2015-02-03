Teen found with gunshot wound in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police are looking for the person who wounded a 15-year-old male on Roman Drive in Columbus.

The EMS was dispatched to Roman Drive on Tuesday in regards to a teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, Christopher Jennings was transported to the Midtown Medical Center.

Jennings also suffered from hypothermia. According to the hospital, the teen is now in critical condition at the Medical Center.

Investigators responded to the scene and to the hospital for further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Jennings in the last 24 hours please contact the Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3400.

News Leader 9 will provide more information as is becomes available.

