It's National Signing Day - see who's going where

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's that time of the year again - it's 2015 National Signing Day, where young men and women from across the country announce where they will be accepting offers to schools to play college sport in which they thrive. 

News Leader 9's Dave Platta and Kim Smith will be all over the River Valley on Wednesday to see where 82 student-athletes in our area could spend Saturdays making big plays. 

We will have a running list of players and which schools they will be attending in the fall. We'll also follow where your favorite school ranks nationally with their 2015 recruiting class. 

Here are the up-to-date list's of Chattahoochee Valley prep athletes who've already signed their letters of intent on Wednesday. 

  • Beauregard QB Walker Meadows - Miss. College 
  • Opelika DT Jared Gentry - Memphis 
  • Opelika OL Drew Kyser - Memphis 
  • Opelika DE Quandeski Whitlow - South Carolina
  • Opelika OL Stanley Smith - Mercer 
  • Opelika QB Matthew Christian - Murray State
  • Opelika WR Lydell Vines - Huntingdon
  • Opelika LB Roy Yancey - Arizona Western
  • Central (Phenix City) WR Traveon Samuel - Louisville
  • Central (Phenix City) RB Kenneth Thomas - Alabama State
  • Central (Phenix City) DB Bernardo Hinton - Faulkner 
  • Central (Phenix City) DL Shaqunn Johnson - Faulkner 
  • Central (Phenix City) OL Jorrin Ingersoll - Faulkner 
  • Central (Phenix City) DL Camarcus Williams - West Alabama 
  • Troup OL Mitch Mathes - Mercer 
  • Troup DB Vanquez Bonner - Savannah State 
  • Troup ATH Emmanuel Trammell - Notre Dame College (OH) 
  • Troup OL Jason Hernandez - LaGrange 
  • Brookstone RHP KayLynn Church - CVCC 
  • Smiths Station LB Amonte Caban - Louisville 
  • Smiths Station DB Nigel Lawrence - South Alabama
  • Smiths Station WR Tre Trimble - West Alabama 
  • Smiths Station 3B Caleb Lynn - CVCC Baseball
  • Smiths Station OF Payton Singletary - CVCC Softball
  • Auburn DE Griffin Riggs - Arkansas State 
  • Auburn LB Randy Hooks - New Mexico Military
  • Auburn C Brad Norman, Wallace - Hanceville Baseball
  • Auburn OF Abby Spencer - Birmingham Southern Softball
  • Auburn F Abby Meadows - Auburn W Soccer
  • Chattahoochee County DB Christian Matthew - Georgia Southern
  • Chattahoochee County LB Isaiah Captain - Southeastern (FL) 
  • Chattahoochee County WR Carlin Washington - Coffeeville (KS) 
  • Chattahoochee County WR Maurio Moore - Coffeeville (KS) 
  • Lanett OL Branquavious Bussey - Jacksonville State 
  • Lanett DB Anquavis Simpson - Samford
  • Lanett LB Jerrionda Lloyd - Miles 
  • Lanett DB Marlon Bridges - Jacksonville State 
  • LaGrange RB Mon Denson - South Carolina
  • LaGrange DB Triston Dozier - Gardner-Webb
  • LaGrange DB Dontavius Joiner - Waldorf
  • LaGrange DL Antonias Fanning - Johnson C. Smith
  • LaGrange OL Kevin Ramirez - Shorter
  • LaGrange P Gus Golden - Berry
  • LaGrange DL Desmond Harris - McMurray
  • LaGrange DL Jaylin Gates - McMurray
  • LaGrange OL Javier Treadwell - McMurray
  • LaGrange OL Jeffery Walker - McMurray
  • LaGrange WR Quentavious Jackson - Concordia (AL)
  • LaGrange LB Dy Dunlap - Concordia (AL) USCAA
  • LaGrange WR Erris Dowell - Concordia (AL) USCAA
  • LaGrange DB Emanuel Swanson - Fort Scott (KS)
  • Valley DB Martravious Williams - West Alabama
  • Carver DE Mekhi Brown - Alabama FBS
  • Carver DB Khane Pass - Louisville FBS
  • Carver DE Robert Jernigan - Delaware State
  • Carver DT TJ Branscombe - Fort Valley State
  • Carver LB Devon Wynn - Fort Valley State
  • Carver WR Tyler Jones - Coffeeville (KS) JC
  • Carver DT Josh Curry - Arizona Western JC
  • Carver WR Nate Barley - Coffeeville (KS) JC
  • Carver CB Andrew Carter - Fort Scott (KS) JC
  • Carver TE Kevonte Finch - Globe Tech (NY) JC
  • Carver Tyneisha Quarterman  - Savannah State W Track
  • Shaw DB David Whitehead - Alabama A&M
  • Shaw SS Cristiana Houston - Darton Softball
  • Harris County OT Tyler McGarr - Cincinnati
  • Harris County RB Tae Crowder - Georgia
  • Harris County QB TaQuon Marshall - Georgia Tech
  • Harris County OT Nakia Grier - Indiana State
  • Harris County DT Blake Jones - Mercer
  • Harris County DB Jaquez Williams - Georgia Military
  • Northside Carly Smart - Valdosta State Volleyball
  • Lakeside WR Junior McClendon - Arkansas Baptist
  • Pacelli OL Chris Rehak - Western Kentucky
  • Callaway ATH Terry Godwin - Georgia 
