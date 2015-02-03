It's National Signing Day - see who's going where

The chase for the 2016 College Football Championship can be made on National Signing Day.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's that time of the year again - it's 2015 National Signing Day, where young men and women from across the country announce where they will be accepting offers to schools to play college sport in which they thrive.

News Leader 9's Dave Platta and Kim Smith will be all over the River Valley on Wednesday to see where 82 student-athletes in our area could spend Saturdays making big plays.

You can follow announcements from Kim and Dave on Twitter by reading the WTVM Sports Feed below or by clicking here.

We will have a running list of players and which schools they will be attending in the fall. We'll also follow where your favorite school ranks nationally with their 2015 recruiting class.

Here are the up-to-date list's of Chattahoochee Valley prep athletes who've already signed their letters of intent on Wednesday.

Beauregard QB Walker Meadows - Miss. College

Opelika DT Jared Gentry - Memphis

Opelika OL Drew Kyser - Memphis

Opelika DE Quandeski Whitlow - South Carolina

Opelika OL Stanley Smith - Mercer

Opelika QB Matthew Christian - Murray State

Opelika WR Lydell Vines - Huntingdon

Opelika LB Roy Yancey - Arizona Western

Central (Phenix City) WR Traveon Samuel - Louisville

Central (Phenix City) RB Kenneth Thomas - Alabama State

Central (Phenix City) DB Bernardo Hinton - Faulkner

Central (Phenix City) DL Shaqunn Johnson - Faulkner

Central (Phenix City) OL Jorrin Ingersoll - Faulkner

Central (Phenix City) DL Camarcus Williams - West Alabama

Troup OL Mitch Mathes - Mercer

Troup DB Vanquez Bonner - Savannah State

Troup ATH Emmanuel Trammell - Notre Dame College (OH)

Troup OL Jason Hernandez - LaGrange

Brookstone RHP KayLynn Church - CVCC

Smiths Station LB Amonte Caban - Louisville

Smiths Station DB Nigel Lawrence - South Alabama

Smiths Station WR Tre Trimble - West Alabama

Smiths Station 3B Caleb Lynn - CVCC Baseball

Smiths Station OF Payton Singletary - CVCC Softball

Auburn DE Griffin Riggs - Arkansas State

Auburn LB Randy Hooks - New Mexico Military

Auburn C Brad Norman, Wallace - Hanceville Baseball

Auburn OF Abby Spencer - Birmingham Southern Softball

Auburn F Abby Meadows - Auburn W Soccer

Chattahoochee County DB Christian Matthew - Georgia Southern

Chattahoochee County LB Isaiah Captain - Southeastern (FL)

Chattahoochee County WR Carlin Washington - Coffeeville (KS)

Chattahoochee County WR Maurio Moore - Coffeeville (KS)

Lanett OL Branquavious Bussey - Jacksonville State

Lanett DB Anquavis Simpson - Samford

Lanett LB Jerrionda Lloyd - Miles

Lanett DB Marlon Bridges - Jacksonville State

LaGrange RB Mon Denson - South Carolina

LaGrange DB Triston Dozier - Gardner-Webb

LaGrange DB Dontavius Joiner - Waldorf

LaGrange DL Antonias Fanning - Johnson C. Smith

LaGrange OL Kevin Ramirez - Shorter

LaGrange P Gus Golden - Berry

LaGrange DL Desmond Harris - McMurray

LaGrange DL Jaylin Gates - McMurray

LaGrange OL Javier Treadwell - McMurray

LaGrange OL Jeffery Walker - McMurray

LaGrange WR Quentavious Jackson - Concordia (AL)

LaGrange LB Dy Dunlap - Concordia (AL) USCAA

LaGrange WR Erris Dowell - Concordia (AL) USCAA

LaGrange DB Emanuel Swanson - Fort Scott (KS)

Valley DB Martravious Williams - West Alabama

Carver DE Mekhi Brown - Alabama FBS

Carver DB Khane Pass - Louisville FBS

Carver DE Robert Jernigan - Delaware State

Carver DT TJ Branscombe - Fort Valley State

Carver LB Devon Wynn - Fort Valley State

Carver WR Tyler Jones - Coffeeville (KS) JC

Carver DT Josh Curry - Arizona Western JC

Carver WR Nate Barley - Coffeeville (KS) JC

Carver CB Andrew Carter - Fort Scott (KS) JC

Carver TE Kevonte Finch - Globe Tech (NY) JC

Carver Tyneisha Quarterman - Savannah State W Track

Shaw DB David Whitehead - Alabama A&M

Shaw SS Cristiana Houston - Darton Softball

Harris County OT Tyler McGarr - Cincinnati

Harris County RB Tae Crowder - Georgia

Harris County QB TaQuon Marshall - Georgia Tech

Harris County OT Nakia Grier - Indiana State

Harris County DT Blake Jones - Mercer

Harris County DB Jaquez Williams - Georgia Military

Northside Carly Smart - Valdosta State Volleyball

Lakeside WR Junior McClendon - Arkansas Baptist

Pacelli OL Chris Rehak - Western Kentucky

Callaway ATH Terry Godwin - Georgia

Happy National Signing Day! And use the hashtag #WTVMNSD2015 or #NSD2015 to follow the action.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.