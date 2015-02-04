News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands: Faraday

Fox 54's Barbara Gauthier takes a look at how they are blazing a trail in the music industry in our special report "Building an Empire."

Make sure you tune in next Friday, Feb. 6 for our first-ever News Leader 9 morning's Battle of the Bands!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Our News Leader 9 Morning's Battle of the Bands kicked off to a rocking start on Friday with our first band, Faraday.

The band, comprised of Julian Hernandez, Jeremy Statum and Kevin Harrison will bring their blues-infused rock stylings to the morning show this Friday.

Check out their performance from the 2014 Junkfest Music and Arts Festival by clicking here.

The contest kicks off with our first band performing live right here on News Leader 9 morning. You will have the opportunity to vote for Faraday and three other bands who will perform in the next four weeks.

The winner will get a special prize - GR8TRAKZ, from Opulent Studios, will give the winning band four hours of studio time!

Break a leg and rock on!

Voting closed at 8 a.m. on Friday. The band's next performance will on Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. at Fountain City Coffee. \

If you missed their performance this morning, you can view it by clicking here.

