Junior League of Columbus gives away prom dresses

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An organization is giving away prom dresses to local junior and senior high school girls.

This is the fifth year the Junior League of Columbus will host Project Prom. They will offer new and lightly used prom dresses and accessories at no cost to participants.

Along with receiving the dress of their dreams, attendees and their parents will also attend a workshop called "How to Avoid Falling for a Jerk" provided by Right from the Start.

"The workshop provides healthy relationship skills for young adults," Laura Byard stated, Director of Right from the Start.

The relationship class will educate and equip young adults with the skills they need to avoid the emotional, social and physical pitfalls that can happen in an unhealthy relationship.

Everyone who comes to the event will be required to go through the training before they select a dress. They are also collecting gently used prom dresses. If you would like to donate a dress please email ProjectProm@jlcolumbus.com.

Project Prom will be held from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday march 7 at 2119 Warm Springs Rd.

Students are not required to show financial need, but they are asked to bring a valid school ID.

