Hearing set for alleged 'Stocking Strangler' Carlton Gary

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A hearing is set for Carlton Gary for 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The judge will hear more testimony on the extraordinary motion for a new trial.

In 1977 and 1978, the city of Columbus was brought to its knees by the brutal rape and murder of seven elderly women. After years of investigation, Columbus Police arrested Gary for the crimes in 1984.

Attorneys say Miller, who survived an attack, was the only one to identify Gary during the trial.

Convicted of murder in three of the seven Columbus 'stocking stranglings,' Gary has spent 24 years on Georgia's death row.

News Leader 9 will be at the hearing on Thursday.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.