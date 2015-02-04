Pierce, Darr amend lawsuits against City of Columbus

Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr has filed a lawsuit against Columbus city government over his department's budget. Sheriff Darr claims the mayor and city council overstepped their authority when they took control of the sheriff department's budget for the 2015 fiscal year and cut it by $2 million.

The decision to dismiss lawsuits filed by four Muscogee County elected officials now hangs in the balance following separate hearings in Muscogee County Superior Court. Sheriff John Darr, Marshal Greg Countryman, Superior Court Clerk Linda Pierce and Municipal Court Clerk Vivian Creighton Bishop all claim they cannot operate their individual departments on their existing budgets.

Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk Linda Pierce and Sheriff John Darr have amended their lawsuits against the City of Columbus.

Pierce's amendment is a notice of dismissal without prejudice, which means she has the right to change the amendment in the future, if they so choose. The document confirms that her attorney William Stone of Blakely, Ga. filed the amendment on Jan. 26, suing the defendants in their individual capacity only.



The initial lawsuit named the 12 defendants, including Mayor Tomlinson and all City Councilors, in both their official and individual capacities.



Stone said he made the move because of a Georgia Supreme Court ruling pertaining to sovereign immunity.



This also allows Judge Fuller to focus on his client's claims since the defendants were claiming to be protected by sovereign immunity in their official capacity, according to Stone.



Click here to view Pierce's amended lawsuit.



Meanwhile, Darr's attorney Kelly Moore filed to have the defendants sued in their official capacity and not individually.



Darr and Pierce are among the four separate department heads who have filed suit against the City of Columbus because they feel like their budgets are not receiving enough consideration. The other department heads are Marshal Greg Countryman Sr. and Municipal Court Clerk Vivian Creighton.



When asked what she thought about these new developments, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson had this to say:



"We think it's a very telling sign because of the magnitude of their voluntary dismissals and we feel the fact that they've taken inconsistent positions show that each, in fact, is meritless," Tomlinson said.

