Man dies after receiving severe burns in apartment fire

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The man who received burns on more than 90 percent of his body from an apartment fire has died, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

At approximately 11:48 a.m. on Wednesday, fire units arrived at Columbus Garden Complex apartments located at the 400 block of 3rd Avenue, where they found heavy smoke.

Once they entered the building they extinguished the flames and found 66-year-old Andrew Browder in his den suffering from extreme burns.



He was originally transported to the Midtown Medical Center, then transferred to a burn center in Augusta, Ga. He was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fire Marshall Shores says the fire appears to be an accident. Browder appeared to have been smoking and set a chair and bed on fire as he tried to escape.

About 90 residents were evacuated, and no other injuries were reported.

