Bailiff at Columbus Government Center takes a march through history

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local man has literally taken a march through history as he has participated in the original Selma marches.

Michael Pitts is the Bailiff at the Columbus Government Center and graduate of Alabama State University.

Pitts worked two jobs to make ends meet in order to pay for college. He worked as a bell hop for a company called capital Hotel Distributors at the time. After graduation, Pitts taught school in Wrens, GA as an English and Social Studies Teacher.

When he found out about the marches, Pitts and his colleagues felt obligated to participate for the students who would come after them and for their families. Pitts said he felt like this is something he had to do.

"The Selma march was for voter registration. It's ironic, that Sunday when it first started I had to work. I couldn't go. I only marched maybe 10 to 15 miles a day. You couldn't march at night because you had to worry about the Ku Klux Klan. You had to worry about other people shooting," Pitts explained.

He also says that he wishes some of the things that happened back then would have been better portrayed in the recently released movie, "Selma." In his opinion only about 75 percent of the movie was accurate.

As a Court Services Employee Mr. Pitts says he doesn't believe that the young people of today quite understand the sacrifices that were made for them back then.

Pitts is planning a trip to Selma the first weekend of March.

The Muscogee County Democratic Party is organizing a trip to commemorate the Selma events that weekend. The trip is open to the public.

If you are interested please contact Adam Parkman at 706.289.9304.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.